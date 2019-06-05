Police use tech to nab robber

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clues obtained from CCTV camera footage helped Hyderabad police nab an interstate habitual offender at Malakpet on Tuesday. Stolen property worth around `22 lakh was recovered from the accused, Dasari Mukesh, alias Srinu.

Mukesh, a native of Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh, was involved in 12 robberies. He is a mechanic by profession. He had earlier been arrested by Guntur police who also suspect his involvement in 30 other property offences. After being released on bail, he moved to Hyderabad.

Mukesh would recce houses at night and would choose houses with its residents out of town. He broke into a house in Disukhnagar and stole `16 lakh cash and gold weighing 30 tola. The residents were on a pilgrimage.

Police later found used technical evidence such as CCTv camera footage and analysis of Mukesh’s gait to confirm his role in the crime. Mukesh also confessed to 12 other offences -- 10 at Malakpet and one each at Chilkalguda and Chaitanyapuri.Inquiries revealed that Mukesh had been in a relation with a divorced woman for over a decade.