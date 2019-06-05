Home Cities Hyderabad

Police use tech to nab robber

 Clues obtained from CCTV camera footage helped Hyderabad police nab an interstate habitual offender at Malakpet on Tuesday.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Clues obtained from CCTV camera footage helped Hyderabad police nab an interstate habitual offender at Malakpet on Tuesday. Stolen property worth around `22 lakh was recovered from the accused, Dasari Mukesh, alias Srinu. 

Mukesh, a native of Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh, was involved in 12 robberies. He is a mechanic by profession. He had earlier been arrested by Guntur police who also suspect his involvement in 30 other property offences. After being released on bail, he moved to Hyderabad. 

Mukesh would recce houses at night and would choose houses with its residents out of town. He broke into a house in Disukhnagar and stole `16 lakh cash and gold weighing 30 tola. The residents were on a pilgrimage. 

Police later found used technical evidence such as CCTv camera footage and analysis of Mukesh’s gait to confirm his role in the crime. Mukesh also confessed to 12 other offences -- 10 at Malakpet and one each at Chilkalguda and Chaitanyapuri.Inquiries revealed that Mukesh had been in a relation with a divorced woman for over a decade. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp