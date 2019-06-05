Secunderabad, Kacheguda stations to turn eco-smart

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway has been focusing on environment-friendly initiatives. Progressing towards this goal, a host of measures to fulfil the mandate of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for development of eco-smart stations, energy conservation, plantation afforestation are being taken up on a large scale. The initiative is set to attain further momentum with the zone fully geared to celebrate World Environment Day on Wednesday. SCR has identified Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Vijayawada railway stations to be developed as eco-smart stations as per NGT guidelines.

All the three stations hold the coveted Green Co certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Green Building Council (CIF IGBC). While Secunderabad has got the ‘Platinum Rating’, Kacheguda and Vijayawada hold Gold Rating. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, stated, “Implementation of green initiatives in the zone shall be a continuous process. I am monitoring the status of Green Initiatives being implemented by the zone during the periodical meetings held with heads of the departments and Divisional Railway Managers.”