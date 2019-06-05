Surprise your loved ones with these gifts on Eid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eid ul-Fitr is about the spirit of giving. The tradition of giving gifts for this beautiful festival is common in all Islamic cultures and done all around the world. It is essential to select the perfect Eid gifts as they show the respect and love you have for the person receiving your gift. Choosing right Eid gifts can be quite a daunting task but don’t worry as we have listed some gifting ideas for you.

Gift Your Time

It might sound cheesy to some but giving the gift of your quality time is the best gift that we can give. Arrange Eid parties at home, book a hut, make a picnic plan on the beach, or barbeque on the balcony. For professionals whose to-do list is growing, make sure you spend some time with your family and friends on this holiday. It is definitely a special way to show your friends how valuable they are.

Dainty Jewels

For the women in the house, classic jewellery pieces can be a great gift. Gift them dainty jewel pieces. If you are confused and can’t decide which design to choose from, you can opt for Gift Cards from GyFTR’s website. From traditional brands like PC Jewellers, Kalyan Jewellers, Joylukkas to new age Jewellery brands like Voylla, you can buy a gift voucher and avail offers while you give your loved ones freedom to choose.

Gift Hamper

A basket full of Arabic delicacies, Nuts and dry fruits, halwa, dates, Chocolates, can be quite a nice Eid gift that you can order from Salebhai. You can even go a little extra mile and try your hands on brownies or whip up yummy dessert jars and add them in the gift basket. Anything made with your hands gives a personalised touch and shows the spirit of giving.

Classic Apparels

There is nothing classier than Pashmina shawls or scarfs. You can buy this special blend of cashmere and silk from Kashmirbox.com. They’re certainly a luxury item, so save this gift for someone special (or yourself!)