Home Cities Hyderabad

Surprise your loved ones with these gifts on Eid

Eid ul-Fitr is about the spirit of giving.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Eid ul-Fitr is about the spirit of giving.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eid ul-Fitr is about the spirit of giving. The tradition of giving gifts for this beautiful festival is common in all Islamic cultures and done all around the world. It is essential to select the perfect Eid gifts as they show the respect and love you have for the person receiving your gift. Choosing right Eid gifts can be quite a daunting task but don’t worry as we have listed some gifting ideas for you.

Gift Your Time
It might sound cheesy to some but giving the gift of your quality time is the best gift that we can give. Arrange Eid parties at home, book a hut, make a picnic plan on the beach, or barbeque on the balcony. For professionals whose to-do list is growing, make sure you spend some time with your family and friends on this holiday. It is definitely a special way to show your friends how valuable they are.

Dainty Jewels
For the women in the house, classic jewellery pieces can be a great gift. Gift them dainty jewel pieces. If you are confused and can’t decide which design to choose from, you can opt for Gift Cards from GyFTR’s website. From traditional brands like PC Jewellers, Kalyan Jewellers, Joylukkas to new age Jewellery brands like Voylla, you can buy a gift voucher and avail offers while you give your loved ones freedom to choose.

Gift Hamper
A basket full of Arabic delicacies, Nuts and dry fruits, halwa, dates, Chocolates, can be quite a nice Eid gift that you can order from Salebhai. You can even go a little extra mile and try your hands on brownies or whip up yummy dessert jars and add them in the gift basket. Anything made with your hands gives a personalised touch and shows the spirit of giving.

Classic Apparels
There is nothing classier than Pashmina shawls or scarfs. You can buy this special blend of cashmere and silk from Kashmirbox.com. They’re certainly a luxury item, so save this gift for someone special (or yourself!)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eid ul-Fitr Eid Gift

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp