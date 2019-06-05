Home Cities Hyderabad

Teen, mother arrested for rape and extortion

A teenager who allegedly raped a woman, and his mother who allegedly threatened the victim, was arrested by Rachakonda police at Nacharam on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A teenager who allegedly raped a woman, and his mother who allegedly threatened the victim, was arrested by Rachakonda police at Nacharam on Tuesday. According to police, Maajid, the teenager, had finished his diploma and was searching for a job. The victim had studied till intermediate in a college where Maajid’s mother Saleeha was working as a receptionist. 

Maajid had gotten close to the girl, took her to his home and allegedly raped her. He is said to have recorded videos without the victim’s consent. In the past few months, he blackmailed her that he would make the videos public and post them on social media platforms. His mother reportedly extorted 7.5 tola of gold and `60,000 from the victim. 

The victim approached police when the mother-son duo demanded more cash and jewellery. Based on the complaint, the son and mother were arrested and 3.6 tolas of gold, a bike, a car and a mobile phone were seized from them. The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

