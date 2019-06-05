Toddler, among 2 killed in separate accidents

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-and-half-year-old boy, K Vishal was run over by an overspeeding car at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts when he was playing in front of his house. According to police, Vishal was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries late on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Ramesh, a 49-year-old businessman, died and three others were injured in a road accident on Outer Ring Road at Ghatkesar on Tuesday. The accident occurred when a truck moving in front of their car suddenly took a right turn without an indicator, due to which the car driver lost control and rammed it from behind.

Ramesh who was sitting beside the driver died on the spot, while three others were injured. Ramesh who was sitting beside the driver died on the spot, while three others were injured. They were shifted to a private hospital at ECIL and are said to be recovering, police said.

According to police, the victims all natives of Toopran in Medak district had gone to Srikalahasthi for darshan. They started back on Monday evening in their car. They were at the toll gate on the ORR at Ghatkesar on Tuesday when the mishap occurred.