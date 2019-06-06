Cops attend programme on darknet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior officials in Telangana police, including the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, participated in a programme on darkweb, or darknet, as is known in law enforcement. A fairly new concept, the darknet can often be a valuable source of information for policemen. The three-day programme came to end on Wednesday.

An expert from Israel, Naomi Marguerite, conducted sessions based on a module targeted towards training police personnel and defence personnel. Participants were trained on various subjects aimed at giving them an idea on how darkweb, considered to be 90 per cent of the internet, works.

The experts told the participants how a lot of ‘dark activity’ takes place in messaging applications.Participants were also trained on a case study, wherein they were asked to manually surf the darkweb. They were taught where they could find interesting ‘onion links’ and information that does not appear in Webhose. The experts also demonstrated to the participants on how they could track down hackers.