Creating the right world for a baby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infertility is one of those issues that we do not pay attention to until we have no choice. However, it would help young adults and parents-to-be to pay attention to the factors that impact their child-bearing prospects. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects 10 to 14 per cent of the Indian population (as of 2018). In urban areas one out of six couples are affected.

Food, shelter, clothing and a habitable environment are the basic needs for human survival, and sadly, these are the things that we do not pay attention to. “You can’t just wake up one day and decide that you want a baby,” says Indumati.U Dr(Hon.), a leading acupuncturist adding, “You need to follow a few routines, eat healthy food, exercise regularly, make healthy changes to your lifestyle, stop over exertion, and do whatever it takes to prep your body to bear a healthy child and have a safe pregnancy.”

Food

The food that we eat today is loaded with chemicals and pollutants that don’t assimilate well in the body. Indian food science is very rich in medicinal values and lack of scientific backup has led us to believe otherwise. One must try not to create an acidic environment in the body, making it conducive for cancers and other diseases.

Shelter

In an urban setting, most workplaces and homes are air conditioned, leaving poor and minimal ventilation inside. Sitting in the AC rooms for long hours without exposure to fresh air or sunlight and nature, either due to work or personal choices results in respiratory conditions and stress, also impotency or infertility.

Clothing

Clothing that one wears must be comfortable for the activity one does on a daily basis and must allow ventilation to the genitals. It mustn’t be too tight, as it leads to poor absorbency leaving moisture trapped inside, causing fungal infections, over heating of genitals, bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infection and poor circulation leading to sperm cell damage and acid reflux.

Environment

Environment has also become challenging for human survival considering pollution, radiation, toxins, and untimely seasons. Endocrine disrupting chemicals, found as toxins in the environment cause hormonal imbalances. When ingested, ‘xeno-estrogens’ disrupt the hormones and cause reproductive irregularities, allergies, besides causing depression, irritability and altered emotions. Hormones are responsible for growth, physical orientation, sexual functioning of an individual. They dictate fertility. The rise in infertility is an indication that we are doing something wrong to disrupt our natural balance.

“Given today’s lifestyle, there is a need for proper prenatal care than ever. Before having a planned motherhood, focus on reviving your womanhood with more natural ways that have existed for centuries. To sow a seed, the land must be fertile,” says Dr Indumathi from Ambrose Wellness. Dr Kiranmai (BPT), founder of Ambrose Wellness, says, “The therapies we integrate to work toward good health are - Acupuncture, Reflexology, Yoga, Physiotherapy, traditional medicine, Moxibustion, Cupping, body works (fertility massage).

We also try to counsel the parents-to-be to adopt and if not, to make lifestyle changes, to eat healthy Indian food of their region. Our role doesn’t just stop when the woman conceives. It must be made sure that the pregnancy is healthy and the mother is free from any complications during or after the birth.” “Making healthy choices for ourselves is important, but so is trying to save our environment for our offspring. Surviving is not the goal, thriving is,” she concludes.

To know more, call Ambrose Wellness on 9515379233. Address- Plot #527, Road no.25, Jubilee Hills, near MCR HRD, Hyderabad-500033

By 2019, the number of factors affecting infertility has spiked up and a few are:

PCOS * Over exposure to environmental pollutants * Ovulation disorders

*Thyroidism * Excessive exercising * Eating disorders * Uterine/ cervical abnormalities * Endometriosis * Ovarian insufficiency * Early menopause * Early/delayed puberty * Pelvic adhesions

* Hormonal insufficiency * Passive smoking/ tobacco use * Alcohol abuse * Weight disorders * Abnormal sperm count/ production * Erectile dysfunction * Deficiencies * Stress * Poor nutrition