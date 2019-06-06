Man stabbed to death over illicit affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old, who allegedly had an illicit affair with a married woman, was stabbed to death by the woman’s husband at Manikonda here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as B Ramu, hailing from Mahabubnagar and living in Manikonda, while the accused was his neighbour, Ramesh.

According to police, Ramesh noticed that Ramu had an illicit affair with his wife, and asked her to mend her ways. However, Ramu continued to keep in touch with the woman. Angered, Ramesh had an argument with Ramu early Wednesday, and stabbed him.