Home Cities Hyderabad

Realtor told to give refund, Rs 37 lakh compensation to homebuyers

The complaint that dates back to 2013 was filed by brothers Bandreddy Hemchand and Bandreddy Venkata Ramana.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has directed Anjaniputra Infrastructure,  a group housing residential project, to pay a compensation of Rs 37 lakh besides refunding the amount for not delivering the duplex houses booked by the complainants.  

The complaint that dates back to 2013 was filed by brothers Bandreddy Hemchand and Bandreddy Venkata Ramana. Based in USA, the duo were presented with proposals of duplex houses by Anjaniputra Infrastructure back in 2009. The homes were supposed to come up in Kolwokole village in Maheshwaram as part of Samskruti project. The brothers agreed to buy two duplex homes in the township, at Rs 22.5 lakh each. As per the conditions, once the payment was done, the project was to be finished in 18 months. 

As soon as the proposals were made, the duo transferred Rs 41 lakh through US dollars in May 2009. Though the payment was acknowledged, the houses were not delivered. In 2013, the duo filed a complaint with the SCDRC and even filed a cheating complaint at a metropolitan magistrate court against one of the managing directors, Sujith Reddy. Meanwhile, the construction firm held that the complainants did not pay the full amount of Rs 45 lakh, but only Rs 41 lakh. It also held that the complainant was not a consumer and that the signatures were forged.

However, in its judgment, the SCDRC took a serious view against the firm and directed that Rs 41 lakh paid by the duo was to be reimbursed and that an interest of 9 per cent on the amount paid (Rs 35 lakh) should also be given to them. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh besides court charges of Rs 5,000 was also to be paid, the commission said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCDRC Hyderabad Realators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp