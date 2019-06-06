Home Cities Hyderabad

Special prayers, festivities mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Hyderabad

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, where they are obligated to fast from dawn to dusk, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the city on Wednesday. 

Published: 06th June 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims offering Eid-ul-Fiter prayers at Eid Gah Miralam Tank in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, where they are obligated to fast from dawn to dusk, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the city on Wednesday. After month-long fasting, Muslims began the celebrations with prayers and greeted each other as well as people from other communities.

Dressed in new clothes and wearing skull caps, men and children attended special prayers for Salat-al-Eid in the morning at various mosques. Muslims from all over the city gathered at various eidgahs, including the majestic Mecca Masjid, Mir Alam, and Madannapet. 

Earlier in the morning, the GHMC sanitation workers cleaned the entire expanse for the congregation. Vendors too cleared their kiosks near Charminar area. Though clerics suggest that namaz should be held in open grounds, tents were put up at various eidgahs, which ultimately provided relief to devotees from the scorching sun. The coordinated movement of thousands of people during the Salat prayer was a sight to see for many. 

Security was beefed up at several places with personnel from Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams, Commissioner’s Task Force, Telangana State Special Police, and civil police being deployed. Bomb detection squad conducted anti-sabotage checks at places before the beginning of the prayers. 

