A Visit to Remember

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recently Montreal Museum of Fine Arts made headlines for prescribing museum visits to those suffering from mental health conditions. May, the US Mental Health Month is just over and we try to find out how this concept actually works. Experts say that looking at a painting or a sculpture makes the mind revisit memories which in turn acts as a healing agent. But how? Says master painter Wasim Kapoor, “When you look at the fine strokes of say Vermeer’s magnum opus ‘The Milkmaid’, the colours interact with you given their finesse.

The light flitting from the window in the painting is so natural that you feel you are a part of the painting.” Sections of the brain expand to correlate with certain spaces of the artwork. That’s when the mind connects with it. This information becomes more important when we have WHO reports which state that 6.5 per cent of the population in India suffers from mental health problems. The report also adds that mental health support in India is poor. The ratio of people and mental health care experts is a shocking 1:100,000.

Connection with the mind is understood. But how does the healing process begin? “Our senses get involved when we engage with art. It’s all about catharsis. The right side of our brain doesn’t use logic and gets involved in art. But the moment you indulge with the canvas this part of the brain connects it with real-life experiences, images, memories etc making you feel a part of it. Once the creative part of the brain gets activated, you get connected with it and the deeper parts of your psyche swings into action which in other words is healing,” says Saher Ali, city-based art therapist.

That’s how Shaun McNiff, author and master art-healer writes in his book ‘Art Heals: How Creativity Cures the Soul’: “…healing through art is one of the oldest cultural practices in the world.” Talking art therapy she shares about her creative art workshops that she conducts from her organisation Totums Art Studio, Somajiguda. It has got to do with the mind-body connection.

“It is also about learning to breathe properly while you are involved in painting. The combination works like magic,” she adds further. A lot of people suffering from MDD, ADHD, PTSD and anxiety disorder have come to her sessions and benefited from that. But is she considering organising an art interactive session at any of the museums or galleries in the city? “Not yet. But maybe in future,” she says.

Are the museums/art galleries in Hyderabad ready/equipped to do that? Noted museums in the city like Salar Jung Museum, Telangana State Archaeological Museum, BM Birla Science Museum, Jagdish and Kamla Museum of Indian Art, unfortunately don’t have facilities for art therapy at their premises despite the fact that their collections are really good. If the French philosopher-author Albert Camus said: “The grandeur of art is not to rise above all.

On the contrary, it must blend with all.” he was absolutely right. Agrees Bhargavi G, owner of Dhi Artspace Gallery saying, “Unfortunately several in our country see art as just a luxury without a purpose. It’s absolutely wrong. Art is present everywhere and its therapeutic properties can’t be denied or ignored. Hang a painting in your room, look at it everyday and see what changes it brings to your mind!” She’s known to have hosted several art camps, exhibitions and talks in her gallery. But does she have anything on art therapy coming up? “It’s not exactly a therapeutic session. But we are soon organising a talk on the same which is specifically for medical doctors as they need to be aware of their role in art therapy.”

The art circles can be hopeful of art therapy, perhaps, in future. But what about museums? Have they taken any step in that direction? Informs Syed Farookh of Salarjung Museum, “As of now we have organised art sessions only for children with special needs.” It’s not certain if art therapy sessions or visits will be organised for adults with mental health conditions. The museum boasts of artefacts from Syria, Persia, and Egypt and oil paintings from Europe.

saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen