Home Cities Hyderabad

Cake Take

Home baking takes Hyderabad by storm

Published: 07th June 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By lSabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recently I was talking to a prominent home chef discussing the recent spurt in the number of home chefs in Hyderabad. She immediately mentioned that most of her customers prefer to pick up their cakes and desserts from home bakers rather than shops. According to estimates, more than a thousand home chefs operate from all over the city offering cakes for birthdays and other occasions, and other confectionaries like cupcakes, plum cakes, brownies, and even bread and pizza bases.

The perception is that this profession has low entry barriers and allows people to make a decent income even working parttime. The interest in baking has even reached my home with my wife attending a weekly baking class at Hyderabad Bangalee Samity. Homebakers.co.in is a portal which is trying to bring the home bakers of Hyderabad together onto a single platform, organizing events like The Great India Bake Show, which brings home bakers together for networking and training.  

Sonali Mitra from the portal says that more than a hundred home bakers of Hyderabad have been listed on the platform after careful scrutiny of more than four hundred applicants. Sonali is an accomplished home baker herself with her own brand Gigglebellies, dishing out themed and structural cakes for her clients. The top-end of cake baking uses advanced techniques like cake engineering, and the bakers need a lot of artistic and even sculptural skills to make such cakes. Cakes in this segment can cost upwards of fifteen hundred rupees per kilogram.

One of the most acclaimed home bakers who is known for her designer cakes is Radha Dhaka of La Petite Meringue. Being a sculptor herself, she translates her expertise into gourmet cakes, often transforming figurines from photos. Radha rues the fact that though there is a huge interest in home baking, many home bakers lack the requisite expertise. She is also into conducting structured courses in areas like cake decoration. 

Arundati Rao from Escapades Culinary Studio provides training courses for aspiring home bakers apart from undertaking baking assignments. She finds the interest in home baking going up every year, and has a steady flow of students who wish to make a career in baking. All aspects of the business from basic baking to marketing the products are covered by this course. 

Brownies, plum cakes and cupcakes are items which are fast moving with a lot of home bakers operating in these segments. Buoyed by the huge popularity of his brownies prominent home baker Faisal Tayabali of Euphoria has recently set up an outlet for his products. Young Sanchay Gumidelli of Trio La Patisserie bakes and markets nine varieties of brownies, as well as banana walnut bread from his home at Bowenpally since 2016. An alumnus of Culinary Academy of India, Sanchay got into home baking because of his passion, and also due to the fact that it does not need too much of investment.  The plum cakes from Trio became a rage during the Christmas season, for its superior quality and taste. 

The challenges faced by home bakers are many. Absence of a robust delivery system often prevents them from attending to a larger client base. Many bakers are not aware of requirements such as FSSAI registration and can run into trouble due to this. Marketing is mainly through word-of-mouth and social media. Many are also working with bakeries and corporate canteens as a front-end for their products. And they constantly upgrade their skills to beat the competition.
Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp