Five-year-old falls into sump in Hyderabad, drowns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old playing near his house in Malakpet fell into an underground sump and drowned here on Thursday.

The boy, Shaik Abdul Rehaman, left his house around 11.30 am, and a couple of hours later, his mother found his body in a 7.6-ft-deep sump at an under-construction building nearby.

He was rushed to the hospital, but declared brought dead. His parents then brought the body back and staged a protest, demanding action against the owner of the building.

A five-year-old playing near his house in Malakpet fell into an underground sump and drowned here on Thursday. The police registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the building owner and her son — who was overseeing the construction — for not covering the sump.