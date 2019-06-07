Govt area hospital in doldrums

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government might sure be spending hundreds of crores towards medical care, but the patients at Vanasthalipuram in Rangareddy district continue to suffer. Ten years into its existence, the Government Area Hospital in Vanasthalipuram is famous for all the wrong reasons. About 1,000 outpatients arrive at the hospital every day for treatment. However, an acute shortage of doctors and other staff here is now forcing many of their regular patients to depend on private hospitals for treatment.

The building only operates from 9 am to 12 pm. Most of the time, the doctors send the casualty cases to the private hospital nearby. Out of the 100 beds in the hospital, only 30 are occupied.

K Bhagya Lakshmi, a pregnant woman, told Express: “The doctors would be available for outpatients only in the morning hours. Also, even though the free government-run pharmacy is supposed to give out medicines according to prescription, it gives us lesser courses of medicine than mentioned on the prescription.”

Meanwhile, patient caretaker D Padma, whose son was admitted due to a severe leg injury, accused doctors of not conducting regular rounds. “Even the nurses behave in a very rude manner,” she added.