Railing of Moosarambagh bridge falls on road amid heavy gale

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heavy winds that lashed the city tested the strength of many a trees. However an unsuspecting structure that fell prey to the summer thunderstorm was the metallic railing of the Moosarambagh bridge. The railing unfortunately couldn’t withstand the gales of wind and fell down all together onto the road, sending off panic among the commuters.

The incident took place at around 5pm on Thursday and choked the traffic for a solid half an hour as the GHMC and traffic officials struggled to move the metallic rods. “When the railings fell we deployed 4 men to manage traffic and assist GHMC,” noted Inspector Traffic police.