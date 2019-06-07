Home Cities Hyderabad

Sans shelters in many places, commuters wait under sun

With summer having peaked in the State, commuters who use TSRTC buses seem to be left under the sun, vulnerable to the elements due to the absence of bus shelters.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With summer having peaked in the State, commuters who use TSRTC buses seem to be left under the sun, vulnerable to the elements due to the absence of bus shelters.  Across Hyderabad, especially in stretches with the Metro, several bus shelters have vanished.
For instance, near Jal Soudha at Erramanzil, there used to a shelter before construction of the Metro had begun. However, today commuters waiting for buses now wait on roads and footpaths of the Metro station complex. 

Sunil Kumar Bodapati, a commuter, had raised a complaint on Twitter, that a bus shelter in Balaji Nagar was demolished around 25 days ago. He tweeted: “In Balaji nagar at Kukatpally, there is no shelter at the bus stop. Previously It was there, but 20 days back they removed it. Now the people are facing lot of problems in mid summer.”
The problem exists despite tenders for the creation of multi-utility bus shelters have been cleared in January last year. As per the plan, 400 existing shelters were to renovated while 426 were to be built anew. 

Sources note that the delay is coming from the fact that contractors supposed to be constructing the shelters are facing opposition from shop owners and commercial establishments. Some shops have raised objection to overhead awnings of bus shelters could block them from the people’s eye. At other areas, traffic police has raised concerns over obstructions in traffic movement. 
Currently, GHMC is the sole authority that can set up bus shelters.  TSRTC officials, while not directly involved in okaying the shelters, are learnt to be internally lobbying with GHMC officials. 

“The plan to create amenities for users of buses was a step in the right direction by the then MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. However, several such obstacles have delayed the construction of shelters. The GHMC must ensure they come up in the next few months by taking all stakeholders into confidence,” said Kalyan J, founder of Hyderabad Intellectual Forum.

