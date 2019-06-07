Home Cities Hyderabad

Trial run of emergency water pumps in Hyderabad from Friday

10 emergency pumps are being installed to draw water from dead storage level of Nagarjunasagar.

Telangana

Flie photo showing preparations for Telangana 2019 | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With emergency pumping motors being installed at Puttamgandi in Nalgonda district, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will begin trial runs from Friday to draw 270 MGD of water from Nagarjunasagar to the city.

The 33 KV power supply has been extended to Puttamgandi emergency pumping station. The first trial run of pumping will be done on Friday and all the pumps would be commissioned  by June 10.

10 emergency pumps are being installed to draw water from dead storage level of Nagarjunasagar. As many as five pump motors of 600 HP to draw 120 cusecs each (total 600 cusecs) and another five 300 HP to draw 60 cuses (300 cusecs) have been installed with a total capacity of 900 cusecs at Puttamgandi to draw water to Hyderabad.

TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board water crisis Puttamgandi Nalgonda

