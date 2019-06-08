Home Cities Hyderabad

15 corporators elected unopposed to GHMC panel

Fifteen corporators, nine from TRS and six from AIMIM, were elected unanimously as the members of the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Published: 08th June 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Fifteen corporators, nine from TRS and six from AIMIM, were elected unanimously as the members of the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The nine TRS corporators who will be on the panel are Samala Hema, R Shirisha, M Mamatha, Ravula Sheshagiri, Shaik Hameed, Aekkala Chaitanya Kanna, Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud, Sabeeha Begum and Tonta Anjaiah.  The six AIMIM corporators who will serve on the committee are Mohammed Akhil Ahmed, Sameena Begum, Mohammed Mustafa Ali, Mohammed Majid Hussain, Mohammed Misbahuddin and Md Abdul Rahman. 

