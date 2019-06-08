Arrangements in place for Fish Prasadam distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The famed fish medicine popularly called as ‘Fish Prasadam’ by Bathini brothers will be administered to Asthama patients at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Sunday. The fish ‘prasadam’ is administered on ‘Mrigishira Karthi’, which normally coincides with the onset of the monsoon. For the last 10 days, multiple government agencies have been working to ensure a smooth and hassle free distribution of fish medicine during the 24-hour period.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that all necessary arrangements have been made at the Exhibition Grounds for the event. Officials from GHMC and other departments are making all required arrangements.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all the government departments are taking measures to provide required facilities to asthama patients, their attendants and others coming to Exhibition Grounds. Meanwhile, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, while informing that required fingerlings were procured for the purpose, praised the Bathini family for continuing their family tradition.

Metro rail to run additional services

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to run additional services during the peak hours on Saturday and Sunday in view of the Fish Prasadam. The Metro authorities have also decided to put up extra ticket counters at Gandhi Bhawan, Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Miyapur, MGBS and Uppal to cater to the additional passengers arriving for the two-day event. In order to access the Exhibition Grounds, via Metro services, one needs to alight at the Gandhi Bhavan station near Nampally

Which rule denies government from spending on such events, asks HC

A division bench of Telangana HC on Friday directed petitioner Balala Hakkula Sangham, an organisation represented by its chief P Achyuta Rao, to show the rules that prohibit the State government from sanctioning budget for arrangements of ‘fish prasadam’ conducted every year. The bench was passing this order in response to the petition filed seeking direction to the State government not to make any arrangements by spending huge amounts of public money for the said event