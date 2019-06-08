Osmania University student held for Maoist links

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old post-graduate student of Osmania University, who was allegedly working as a courier for top Maoist leader Hari Bhushan alias Jagan, was arrested by Kothagudem police on Friday. The police seized revolutionary literature and a pen drive from his possession. The arrested person is Manda Ranjit Rao, a resident of Meerpet in Hyderabad. He is a native of Nalgonda district.

It is reported that the special forces that kept vigil on Maoist activities had been observing the movements of Ranjit Rao. After obtaining specific information, the Laxmidevipalli police along with the special forces detained Ranjit Rao, while he was reportedly returning to Hyderabad after meeting Jagan and a few other senior Maoist leaders.

Bhadrachalam Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said that Ranjit Rao, haling from Naidupalem in Anumula mandal of Nalgonda district, had come under the influence of the Maoists and joined the party about 20 days ago.

He then began building contacts with the party leaders and cadre. Ranjit Rao has contacts with the Telangana Maoist party official spokesperson Haribhushan and other leaders Chandranna, Bandi Prakash. The police claimed that Haribhushan gave him a few letters and revolutionary literature, asking him to hand them over to someone in Hyderabad.