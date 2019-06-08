Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University student held for Maoist links

A 40-year-old post-graduate student of Osmania University, who was allegedly working as a courier for top Maoist leader Hari Bhushan alias Jagan, was arrested by Kothagudem police on Friday.

Published: 08th June 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 40-year-old post-graduate student of Osmania University, who was allegedly working as a courier for top Maoist leader Hari Bhushan alias Jagan, was arrested by Kothagudem police on Friday. The police seized revolutionary literature and a pen drive from his possession. The arrested person is Manda Ranjit Rao, a resident of Meerpet in Hyderabad. He is a native of Nalgonda district. 

It is reported that the special forces that kept vigil on Maoist activities had been observing the movements of Ranjit Rao. After obtaining specific information, the Laxmidevipalli police along with the special forces detained Ranjit Rao, while he was reportedly returning to Hyderabad after meeting Jagan and a few other senior Maoist leaders. 

Bhadrachalam Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said that Ranjit Rao, haling from Naidupalem in Anumula mandal of Nalgonda district, had come under the influence of the Maoists and joined the party about 20 days ago.

He then began building contacts with the party leaders and cadre. Ranjit Rao has contacts with the Telangana Maoist party official spokesperson Haribhushan and other leaders Chandranna, Bandi Prakash. The police claimed that Haribhushan gave him a few letters and revolutionary literature, asking him to hand them over to someone in  Hyderabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania University Maoist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp