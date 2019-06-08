Fish prasadam distribution: Poor fire safety measures at Exhibition Grounds

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six months after a major fire gutted the stalls at the Numaish trade fair at Exhibition Grounds, there seems to be no fire safety measures in place as the venue is set host another annual event—the famed Fish Prasadam distribution. When Express visited the grounds on the eve of prasadam distribution programme on Friday, there were no sand buckets and large water barrels to be used in the event of a fire mishap.

In fact, the grounds also had some potential fire hazard locations at the food preparation places set up by voluntary organisations where gas cylinders are being openly used without any extinguisher in place. This year, close to five lakh visitors are expected to visit the grounds to receive the Fish Prasadam.

Though elaborate arrangements have been made and the fire preparedness will be put to test at the event.

Fire officials have said that three fire tenders, one mini water tanker and three mist bullets are in place. But basic signages and instructions are missing.

The status of the recommended water hydrants, which were to be set up by HMWSSB, is also not clear.

According to GV Ranga Reddy, Secretary of All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) officials, at present there are only two water sources near the location whose capacities need to be increased.Meanwhile, the Fire Department officials said, “There is no fire risk at all. We have deployed over 40 personnel along with four station fire officers and two DFOs. The situation will be under control.”