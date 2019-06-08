Home Cities Hyderabad

Fish prasadam distribution: Poor fire safety measures at Exhibition Grounds

Though elaborate arrangements have been made and the fire preparedness will be put to test at the event.

Published: 08th June 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements in full swing at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday ahead of the Fish Prasadam distribution | Vinay Madapu

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six months after a major fire gutted the stalls at the Numaish trade fair at Exhibition Grounds, there seems to be no fire safety measures in place as the venue is set host another annual event—the famed Fish Prasadam distribution. When Express visited the grounds on the eve of prasadam distribution programme on Friday, there were no sand buckets and large water barrels to be used in the event of a fire mishap.

In fact, the grounds also had some potential fire hazard locations at the food preparation places set up by voluntary organisations where gas cylinders are being openly used without any extinguisher in place. This year, close to five lakh visitors are expected to visit the grounds to receive the Fish Prasadam. 

Though elaborate arrangements have been made and the fire preparedness will be put to test at the event.
Fire officials have said that three fire tenders, one mini water tanker and three mist bullets are in place. But basic signages and instructions are missing.

The status of the recommended water hydrants, which were to be set up by HMWSSB, is also not clear. 
According to GV Ranga Reddy, Secretary of All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) officials, at present there are only two water sources near the location whose capacities need to be increased.Meanwhile, the Fire Department officials said, “There is no fire risk at all. We have deployed over 40 personnel along with four station fire officers and two DFOs. The situation will be under control.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fish Prasadam Numaish trade fair Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp