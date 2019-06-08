Home Cities Hyderabad

Where are lands promised to ex-servicemen?

Under GO 743 they are entitled to free land but have to run pillar to post to know status

Published: 08th June 2019

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They have dedicated the prime of their lives to the nation, protecting it from all threats. But the very same people, who ensured that citizens lived in a peaceful and secure atmosphere, are being ignored and neglected by the government as they are forced to wait endlessly for what is deservedly granted to them.

Under the Government Order (GO) 743, the ex-servicemen, who served in Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, are eligible for land allotment but are being made to run from pillar to post to know the status of the allotment. In fact, the administrative officials of various districts in the State have not only turned a blind eye to their representations but have also stopped responding to pleas. 

Plea to Telangana government
The ex-servicemen are now asking the revenue authorities and the government to at least acknowledge their requests and ensure that the GO 743 is implemented. According to Telangana ex-servicemen, “during the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the government issued orders stating that ex-servicemen should be allocated 2.5 acres of wetland or if they are interested seven acres of dryland.” 

They allege that the Telangana government has failed to implement the GO, “We have submitted applications seeking land allotment to concerned district collectors and Zilla Sainik Welfare Board but they are not even responding.”

When Express contacted, Sainik Welfare Department of Telangana State, Director, Col P Ramesh Kumar, admitted that ex-servicemen are still struggling to get the lands allotted. “There are 35,000 ex-servicemen in the State. In 2018-19, the Sainik Welfare Department received 95 applications and those applications have been referred to the Zilla Sainik Welfare Board president by the districts collectors. The collectors have the right to allot the lands,” Col Kumar said.

