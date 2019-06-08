Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman gets lifer for husband’s murder

A 28-year-old woman, who was accused of killing her husband, was convicted by a city court, while her alleged partner, accused of helping her in killing her husband was acquitted by the court. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 28-year-old woman, who was accused of killing her husband, was convicted by a city court, while her alleged partner, accused of helping her in killing her husband was acquitted by the court. 
The court sentenced Bontha Ganga, the accused, for life term imprisonment. Bontha Raju and Ganga were married for more than eight years and had five children. But Ganga developed an illicit relation with one K Srinivas. Raju who got to know about the affair warned her to stay away from Srinivas. 

Ganga and Srinivas then planned to kill Raju and strangled him with a saree at their house in October 2016. A case was registered at Kushaiguda police station and Ganga and Srinivas were arrested and sent to remand. On Friday, the court found Ganga guilty, while Srinivas was allowed to walk free.

