Illegal weapon supply racket busted in Hyderabad, two pistols seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police busted an illegal weapon-supply racket and arrested two persons in connection with it here on Saturday.

Two pistols and live ammunition were seized from the accused, who were selling the Bihar-manufactured guns in Hyderabad.

One of the accused persons, Arun Yadav, from Bihar’s Munger district, moved to Hyderabad in January, and had been working as a watchman at the restaurant Chutneys’ Secunderabad branch, the police said, adding that he had a criminal background.

His accomplice, Shankar Yadav, also from Munger district, came to Hyderabad in 2010, and was working as a watchman at a bar in Almasguda. The two were close friends, and to supplement their earnings, decided to sell firearms from Bihar.

They bought two weapons from a supplier, Mithilesh Kumar, for Rs 20,000 each, along with six rounds of live ammunition, and an empty magazine. They hid the weapons in their luggage and travelled by train to Hyderabad, where they planned to sell them for Rs 1 lakh each, the police said. Based on a tip-off, a special operations team from the LB Nagar zone, along with the Meerpet police, nabbed the accused on Saturday and seized two .32 pistols, six rounds of live ammunition, and an empty magazine from them.

The police are working to catch the weapon supplier in Bihar. Police are trying to find out how many weapons the duo sold in the city, the additional commissioner of police, Rachakonda, said. The arrested persons were sent to judicial remand.