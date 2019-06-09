Day after stabbing Hyderabad man, key accused in-laws are on run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after miscreants stabbed a newly-married man in broad daylight, the SR Nagar police on Saturday detained and questioned a few suspects in connection with the case. The key accused, however, are absconding.

According to the police, the accused were the bride’s brothers, who were angry that she got married against her parents’ and relatives’ wishes. Hence, a few days after the wedding, they hatched a plan to kill the groom, Imtiyaz.

After the wedding, which was held in Sangareddy on June 5, the woman’s parents approached the SR Nagar police and lodged a complaint, claiming their daughter, Fathima, was missing. The police then brought both families together for counselling.

After discussions, the families decided to go to Sangareddy, and on the way, stopped at a bank under the SR Nagar police’s jurisdiction. Fathima’s brothers reached the spot in an auto, dragged Imtiyaz out of the car he and his relatives were in, and stabbed him with a knife. Imtiyaz, who sustained at least nine stab injuries, was operated on, and his condition is critical.

Probe underway

“Fathima’s family members were questioned in connection with the case. We will nab the accused soon,” the police said.