Hyderabad engineering student commits suicide over heartbreak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over his girlfriend’s parents refusing his proposal, an engineering student allegedly committed suicide at Chaitanyapuri on Saturday.

The victim identified as N Anil (22) was found hanging at his house, police said.

According to police, Anil, a third-year engineering student at Ibrahimpatnam, was allegedly in love with his classmate.

Recently, the girl’s parents got to know about the affair and reportedly did not accept their relation. Since then, the girl was avoiding him. Upset with this, Anil hanged himself to the ceiling at his house.