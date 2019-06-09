Mohini Cheruvu on Osmania University campus in Hyderabad to get a facelift

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University has refuted rumours doing rounds that it is planning to hand over the Mohini Cheruvu on its campus to the government. It has stated that the lake is being given a facelift by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the State government is taking up Mission Kakatiya works there.

In a media release on Saturday, the varsity said, “The University has taken this decision to spruce up the 10-acre lake to protect and make the water body more utility oriented for students and the general public. The lake will be under the control of Osmania University after completion of the works. Neither the GHMC, nor any government body will have rights on the lake and the University will also maintain the park.”

The GHMC has already commenced the work and the desilting work in the Mohini lake is as part of the Mission Kakatiya scheme taken up at a cost of about Rs 10 crore.

It is one among the 21 lakes selected under the Mission Kakatiya scheme based on parameters like depth, width, area and usability.

OU to soon have Centre for Excellence

Osmania University will soon have a Centre for Excellence on its campus, thanks to the Alumni Association of the University College of Engineering.

The Executive Council has approved the setting up of the centre at a cost of Rs 20 crore, aimed to fill critical skill gaps in teachers and students.

Five acres have been allotted for the facility. The centre will be under the administrative control of the University and the Alumni Association will not have any property rights over it.