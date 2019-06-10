Four men and two women held for attempting to murder newly-wed near SR Nagar in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after some miscreants stabbed a newly-wed man, in broad daylight near SR Nagar, the police have arrested six people, including two women in the case.

The police have also seized five knives and mobile phones from the accused. Two more accused involved in the case are still absconding.

The accused, Syed Farooq Ali (25), Ahmed Ali (26), Zakera Begum (42), and Syed Mosin Ali (50) are residents of Borabanda, while Mohammed Ali (35) is a resident of Jeedimetla, and Syed Zeba Fatima, a resident of Suraram.

According to police, on June 5, Zainab Fathima, a student of class X, left her home during the ongoing festival of Ramzan. She told her mother that she is going out to buy bangles from the market, however she did not return home till late at night.

The next day on June 6, Fathima’s parents approached SR Nagar police and lodged a missing complaint of their daughter. Meanwhile, Fathima had eloped with Shaik Imtiyaz and married him without her family’s approval.

The West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A R Srinivas, said, “Fathima and Imtiyaz approached the Sangareddy police after they got married without the consent of their parents. We received this information from Sangareddy police station, the newly-wed couple was then brought to the city. The girl’s parents were called by Sangareddy police and were informed about the marriage. The parents later came to the station to pick the couple,” the DCP said.

Following this a function was organised for the couple, in the evening the groom was attacked by some unknown miscreants. The accused stabbed Imtiyaz with a knife.