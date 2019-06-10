Home Cities Hyderabad

Four men and two women held for attempting to murder newly-wed near SR Nagar in Hyderabad

Following a function organised for the couple in the evening, the groom was attacked by some unknown miscreants.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after some miscreants stabbed a newly-wed man, in broad daylight near SR Nagar, the police have arrested six people, including two women in the case.

The police have also seized five knives and mobile phones from the accused. Two more accused involved in the case are still absconding.

The accused, Syed Farooq Ali (25), Ahmed Ali (26), Zakera  Begum (42), and Syed Mosin Ali (50) are residents of Borabanda, while Mohammed Ali (35) is a resident of Jeedimetla, and Syed Zeba Fatima, a resident of Suraram.

According to police, on June 5, Zainab Fathima, a student of class X, left her home during the ongoing festival of Ramzan. She told her mother that she is going out to buy bangles from the market, however she did not return home till late at night.

The next day on June 6, Fathima’s parents approached SR Nagar police and lodged a missing complaint of their daughter. Meanwhile, Fathima had eloped with Shaik Imtiyaz and married him without her family’s approval.

The West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A R Srinivas, said, “Fathima and Imtiyaz approached the Sangareddy police after they got married without the consent of their parents. We received this information from Sangareddy police station, the newly-wed couple was then brought to the city. The girl’s parents were called by Sangareddy police and were informed about the marriage. The parents later came to the station to pick the couple,” the DCP said.

Following this a function was organised for the couple, in the evening the groom was attacked by some unknown miscreants. The accused stabbed Imtiyaz with a knife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad murder case hyderabad Hyderabad crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp