Home Cities Hyderabad

Gates at Secunderabad railway station numbered for easy use

The new measures at the Secunderabad Railway station include naming of a station building as terminals and suffixing the station name as per geographical directions at every entrance.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Train

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to provide better navigation to commuters and to make the Secunderabad Railway Station more user-friendly, as per a new plan, officials have decided to allocate gate numbers to all the entry and exit gates in the station.

For instance, the five entry and exit gates towards the iconic Alpha Hotel at the station have been numbered, starting from Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 5.

Likewise, the two new entrances on the Bhoiguda side have been numbered as Gate No. 6 and Gate No. 7.

For the people headed towards the Secunderabad East metro station, Gate No. 5 is now a shortcut, and to notify the same to people, demarcations have been done accordingly.

The new measures also include, naming of a station building as terminals and suffixing the station name as per geographical directions at every entrance.

According to officials, Secunderabad Railway Station records a footfall of over 1.3 lakh, every day.

The system to number the multiple gates at Secunderabad station will help passengers save time and effort of running around with their luggage navigating the place.  

Talking about the new measures, a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad, said, “I did not know that this system had been put in place.

But I see it as a useful move because the first time I came to Hyderabad, I spent 30 minutes trying to figure my way out. However, the plan still needs proper publicity.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from SCR said, “We definitely have a plan on publicising the new system. Preparations are on to start public announcements to guide passengers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station Secunderabad Secunderabad Railway Station Upgrade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp