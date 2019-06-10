Gates at Secunderabad railway station numbered for easy use

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to provide better navigation to commuters and to make the Secunderabad Railway Station more user-friendly, as per a new plan, officials have decided to allocate gate numbers to all the entry and exit gates in the station.

For instance, the five entry and exit gates towards the iconic Alpha Hotel at the station have been numbered, starting from Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 5.

Likewise, the two new entrances on the Bhoiguda side have been numbered as Gate No. 6 and Gate No. 7.

For the people headed towards the Secunderabad East metro station, Gate No. 5 is now a shortcut, and to notify the same to people, demarcations have been done accordingly.

The new measures also include, naming of a station building as terminals and suffixing the station name as per geographical directions at every entrance.

According to officials, Secunderabad Railway Station records a footfall of over 1.3 lakh, every day.

The system to number the multiple gates at Secunderabad station will help passengers save time and effort of running around with their luggage navigating the place.

Talking about the new measures, a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad, said, “I did not know that this system had been put in place.

But I see it as a useful move because the first time I came to Hyderabad, I spent 30 minutes trying to figure my way out. However, the plan still needs proper publicity.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from SCR said, “We definitely have a plan on publicising the new system. Preparations are on to start public announcements to guide passengers.”