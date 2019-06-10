Hyderabad's Golconda diamonds mined during Qutub Shahi period to fetch millions in US auction

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several rare and exquisite diamonds mined in Golconda during the Qutub Shahi period, and ornamental artefacts from the Nizam’s era, will be up for auction for a mammoth sum of money in New York on June 19.

The auction, to be conducted by 253-year-old firm Christies, will include the famous Pink Golconda Diamond, an oval brilliant-cut light pink diamond of 10.46 carats unearthed at the mine on the tributaries of the Krishna.

It is expected to fetch is anywhere between $1.5 mn and $2.5 mn, which translates to between Rs 10.4 crore and Rs 17.3 crore.

The other rare diamonds include “portrait diamonds”, again mined in Golconda. “Extremely shallow, they consist of virtually nothing but two tables separated by a tiny row of girdle facets.

They were sometimes used to cover miniature paintings and therefore came to be known as portrait diamonds,” the ‘Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence’ catalogue of Christie’s reads.

This diamond is expected to fetch between $500,000 and $1 million.

The other highlight of the auction is the ‘The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace’, which is an antique diamond, emerald and enamel necklace that the Nizams used to wear during parades. “The eight large diamonds set in this impressive necklace each have an estimated weight of 10.00 to 15.00 carats. The modified brilliant-cut of these diamonds reflects the advancement of gem-faceting in India,” the catalogue said. The artefact is pegged at between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.

Ring to sell for up to Rs 69 crore

The costliest diamond under the hammer is the ‘Mirror of Paradise’ ring, a rectangular-cut 52.58-carat diamond. It has a platinum ring, and “flawless clarity”. It would fetch between $7 mn and $10 mn (Rs 48 crore - Rs 69 crore)