Man, toddler killed in Hyderabad as truck rams their hut

Inebriated truck driver rams into hut killing a 34-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:24 PM

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old and his two-year-old daughter were killed after a tipper truck rammed the hut in which they were sleeping at Gajularamaram, in Jeedimetla police station limits here, on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the vehicle got at the wheel in an inebriated condition.

The truck had been parked outside the hut in which the victims lived.

The deceased were identified as Paralal, 34, and his daughter Saraswathi, 2, natives of Chatttishgarh. Paralal came to the city to work at a site on a contract basis.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the truck is absconding.

