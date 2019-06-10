Home Cities Hyderabad

Vanasthalipuram heist: Hyderabad police in ‘wait and watch’ mode after failed attempts

The Vanasthalipuram ATM crime was committed on May 7, when the gang targeted an armed guard who was watching the vehicle of a cash-management firm that replenishes ATMs.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

ATM

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s been more than a month since miscreants robbed 58.97 lakh in cash, meant to replenish an ATM at Vanasthalipuram here, and the Rachakonda police are yet to nab the culprits.

The suspects were identified as members of the Ramji Nagar gang from Tamil Nadu and special teams sent there to catch them returned empty-handed.

These special teams didn’t get much help from the local police, and other informants in the region were also of little use.

Since the day of the crime, the accused persons have not even visited their houses, forcing the police to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach. The cops, however, are confident of nabbing the offenders and recovering the money.

The crime was committed on May 7, when the gang targeted an armed guard who was watching the vehicle of a cash-management firm that replenishes ATMs.

The offenders stole the money in broad daylight at the busy Panama Junction.

Even before the guard realised that the money was missing, the gang boarded an auto rickshaw and fled. The police traced the auto rickshaw to LB Nagar Ring Road, but learnt that the suspects had switched vehicles.

CCTV footage from the junction, as well as further investigations, led the police to a public toilet in Malakpet, where they recovered the empty cash trunk. However, the police were unable to trace the gang’s escape from Hyderabad.

At least three teams were then sent to Ramji Nagar in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district, to nab the culprits. The Rachakonda police provided clues to their counterparts in Trichy, but even the local police were unable to make a breakthrough in the case.

The officials then gathered a few local informants, who knew the gang members and their activities; but even they didn’t have much information to offer, as the offenders had been away from their houses for more than two weeks before the heist.

The police teams waited for the gang members to return home, but to their disappointment, none of them came back.

The informants reportedly told the cops that the suspects were aware that the Rachakonda police were camping in the region, and were not planning to return home anytime soon. Unable to catch the culprits, the police teams returned from Trichy.

Cops confident of recovering money

Since the day of the crime, the accused persons have not even visited their residences, forcing the investigating police officials to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach. The cops, however, are confident of nabbing the offenders and recovering the money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad ATM theft Hyderabad crime Vanasthalipuram ATM crime Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp