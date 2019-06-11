Abused by husband's friend over loan issues, Hyderabad woman kills herself

Home Cities Hyderabad

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after her husband’s friend, who owed the couple nearly Rs 9 lakh, abused 31-year-old Krishnaveni, she was found hanging at her house in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) on Monday.

According to police, Krishnaveni’s husband, M Prudvi Ganesh had lent Rs 9 lakh to his friend, Velpula Satish. Satish, a resident of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, had promised to return the money within two months, but failed to do so.

After Ganesh’s repeated requests to return his money, on Sunday Satish invited the couple to his home and abused them in an inebriated condition.

When the couple left Satish’s place, he followed them back to their house where he directed his abuse at Krishnaveni, threatening to make the pictures of her past relationships, public.

Next morning, Krishnaveni was found hanging at the couple’s home.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Satish.

