Bowenpally police seize whopping Rs 35 crore worth silver ingots

The silver ingots that were seized by Hyderabad police were first transported from Mumbai to Chennai in a ship, from where the workers took them to Chittoor, Nellore and Hyderabad for distribution.

HYDERABAD: In a major catch, Bowenpally police seized 10,000 tonnes of silver ingots worth of Rs 35 crore on Dairy Farm Road while they were being transported on Monday.

Police seized four vehicles and detained two drivers. Inspector of Police D Rajesh said that a police patrol staff noticed a container parked on Dairy Farm Road and some staff shifting silver ingots into other vehicles.

“We have asked the workers about the silver ingots and asked them to submit documents for possessing and carrying them. When we verified the documents, we found that 348 silver ingots about 30kg were being shifted to Mumbai from JP Morgan Bank of London,” police said.

The ingots were taken from Mumbai to Chennai in a ship, from where the workers took them to Chittoor, Nellore and Hyderabad for distribution.

The silver ingots were being transported by Brinks India Limited, a private security agency, the police informed.

