By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Monday cracked a property offence that was reported in Santosh Nagar 16 years ago, and nabbed a 26-year-old man and seized the stolen property.

The accused is identified as S Altaf, a resident of Zam Zam Colony, Balapur in Ranga Reddy district. The said house burglary took place in Santoshnagar police limits in 2003.

Altaf, who was 10 years old in 2003, was allegedly involved in around 14 house burglaries and ordinary thefts.