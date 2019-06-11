Home Cities Hyderabad

In NRI Jayaram murder case, three Hyderabad cops named as accused

Months after the Jayaram murder case took place, the investigators have filed a 23-page charge sheet before the court for further legal proceedings.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While giving a clean chit to Shikha Choudhary in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram murder case, the Jubilee Hills police have named three police officers as accused of colluding with the key accused Rakesh Reddy.

Months after the incident took place in the city, the investigators have filed a 23-page charge sheet before the court for further legal proceedings.

Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary, against whom a complaint was lodged by Jayaram’s widow Padmashri, is a witness, along with with her boyfriend Naveen Rao, the case.

In the charge sheet, the investigators stated that the accused Rakesh Reddy honey-trapped Jayaram and killed him by strangulating him with a pillow. Police said at the time of killing the businessman, Rakesh had taken 13 videos and 15 pictures with his mobile phone.

The charges have been framed against Rakesh, Vishal, a watchman, Srinivas, history-sheeter Nagesh, Tollywood comedian Surya Prakash, his friend Kishore, Subash Reddy, TDP leader BN Reddy, Anji Reddy and three suspended police officers

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad murder case Hyderabad crime Business man Chigurupati Jayaram murder case Telangana Telangana crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp