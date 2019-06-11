In NRI Jayaram murder case, three Hyderabad cops named as accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While giving a clean chit to Shikha Choudhary in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram murder case, the Jubilee Hills police have named three police officers as accused of colluding with the key accused Rakesh Reddy.

Months after the incident took place in the city, the investigators have filed a 23-page charge sheet before the court for further legal proceedings.

Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary, against whom a complaint was lodged by Jayaram’s widow Padmashri, is a witness, along with with her boyfriend Naveen Rao, the case.

In the charge sheet, the investigators stated that the accused Rakesh Reddy honey-trapped Jayaram and killed him by strangulating him with a pillow. Police said at the time of killing the businessman, Rakesh had taken 13 videos and 15 pictures with his mobile phone.

The charges have been framed against Rakesh, Vishal, a watchman, Srinivas, history-sheeter Nagesh, Tollywood comedian Surya Prakash, his friend Kishore, Subash Reddy, TDP leader BN Reddy, Anji Reddy and three suspended police officers