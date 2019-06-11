Moveable bollards to come up at Charminar in Hyderabad under the CPP scheme

Home Cities Hyderabad

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has asked the GHMC not to dig or drill holes on the road within 50-feet distance of Charminar to prevent further damage to the structure.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The works on Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), which were held up due to Ramzan festivities, would be taken up shortly by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In place of permanent bollards close to the heritage structure, GHMC has decided to go for moveable bollards on wheels to avoid digging within 50 feet from Charminar.    

The ancient structure had recently suffered damage after a portion of lime stucco work on one of its minarets fell off due to heavy rains, raising concerns about the stability of the 428-year-old monument.

The GHMC has initiated the process of demarcating 50-feet radius of Charminar edifice as a hawker-free zone and it will be using 2-m high bollards around its boundary.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has asked the GHMC not to dig or drill holes on the road within 50-feet distance of Charminar to prevent further damage to the structure.

Instead of fixing permanent bollards near the heritage structure,  GHMC has decided to go for moveable bollards on moving wheels with chains in between, GHMC officials told Express.

The idea is to facilitate tourists to spend quality time at the historic monument.

The municipal corporation already completed granite pavement works on all four sides in the buffer zone of the structure.

In the absence of restrictions, hawkers occupied every inch of free space in the immediate vicinities of Charminar not even sparing the steel railings.

CPP plans

As part of the CPP, GHMC has decided to install 125 bollards near the structure and on the Laad Bazaar, Sardar Mahal, (second phase) Gulzar Houz and Mecca Masjid (first phase) roads which lead to the Charminar, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.38 crore.

Bollards in bylanes, abutting the CPP, will be taken up in the final phase

