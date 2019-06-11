Home Cities Hyderabad

Shortage of staff in Manikonda municipality's town planning wing leaves residents with no building permits

Absence of dedicated staff in town-planning wing causes delay in processing applications for building permits.

Published: 11th June 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

building permit

For representational purpose (Photo | Tapas ranjan, Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For several months, people living in the newly-formed Manikonda municipality have been facing a tough time getting building permissions from the town planning wing.

Recently, the State government had cut down the maximum time urban local body polls could accord building permissions from 30 days to 21 days. It also fixed separate deadlines for various works. Staff members too can be penalised as per the new guidelines.

The municipality was formed by the merger of gram panchayats within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), in order to improve administration and ensure growth in a region that has developed at a rapid pace since the IT boom in Hyderabad.

It comprises of areas such as Neknampur and Puppalaguda. Officials sources said there are no officials in the town planning wing.

Currently, the responsibility to approve building layouts has been given to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Administration (GHMC) West Zone’s city planner as an additional charge. Manikonda Municipal Commissioner Shankar admitted that several permission applications are currently pending. “Appointments have been delayed by the general elections,” he said.

Shankar said that the administration still does not have access to digital keys that allows officials to process online applications. This is also a reason for the delay in giving building permissions.

“Once the Town and Country Planning Authority gives us the access, pending applications will be cleared,” Shankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Hyderabad building permit Manikonda building permit Manikonda municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp