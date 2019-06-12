AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, BJP betrayed marginalised communities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to reports that less than 25 per cent from marginalised communities benefited from PM Modi’s Rural Housing Scheme, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that was because the BJP government defunded essential schemes like NREGA and ICDS.

In a tweet, he said, “Modi govt spent its first 5 years defunding essential schemes such as NREGA & ICDS while expenditure on advertising reached record levels.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP govt, he said, “How’re they so confident in betraying the most marginalised? Because their mantra is Jab PR kia to darna kya!”