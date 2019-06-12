Home Cities Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan ‘prays’ for Akbar’s recovery

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for the good health of AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who is undergoing treatment in London. 

Published: 12th June 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for the good health of AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who is undergoing treatment in London. 

In a tweet Jagan said, “Praying for the speedy recovery and good health of Akbaruddin Owaisiji.”

The condition of Akbaruddin, who is currently in London undergoing treatment for the recurring illnesses borne out of the attack on him in 2011, recently worsened.

 The same was confirmed by AIMIM chief and his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi who appealed to the masses to pray for his recovery.

It may be recalled that immediately after the State Assembly elections, Akbaruddin was admitted at the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre after he complained of severe stomach pain. 

The situation is so severe that during the State Assembly election campaigning, and as Express had reported earlier, Akbaruddin was compelled to say that his ill health could prevent him from contesting elections in the future. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp