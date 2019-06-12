Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan ‘prays’ for Akbar’s recovery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for the good health of AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who is undergoing treatment in London.

In a tweet Jagan said, “Praying for the speedy recovery and good health of Akbaruddin Owaisiji.”

The condition of Akbaruddin, who is currently in London undergoing treatment for the recurring illnesses borne out of the attack on him in 2011, recently worsened.

The same was confirmed by AIMIM chief and his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi who appealed to the masses to pray for his recovery.

It may be recalled that immediately after the State Assembly elections, Akbaruddin was admitted at the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre after he complained of severe stomach pain.

The situation is so severe that during the State Assembly election campaigning, and as Express had reported earlier, Akbaruddin was compelled to say that his ill health could prevent him from contesting elections in the future.