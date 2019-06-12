Home Cities Hyderabad

Five-month-old Hyderabad boy sleeping on footpath dies after a hit-and-run accident

After a woman sleeping on the KPHB footpath near the baby's family woke up to relieve herself, she found the child lying on the road in a pool of blood.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-month-old boy was killed after being run over by a vehicle, in a hit-and-run accident at KPHB here on Monday night. The baby was sleeping on the footpath near a bus stop, with his mother and grandmother, when the incident happened.

According to the police, one S Shivamma, from Sangareddy district, moved to Hyderabad a year ago with her mother. The two made a living by begging near the temple bus stop in Phase III of KPHB, and would spend the night on the footpath near the temple.

On Monday night, as usual, they slept on the footpath, with the baby, Nani, between them. Another woman, Devi Kumari, also slept on the footpath a few metres away. 

Around 3 am on Tuesday, Kumari woke up to relieve herself, and found the child lying on the road in a pool of blood. She immediately woke up the two other women, and the child was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way. 

The KPHB police registered a case and launched an investigation. They found that the child had been lying on the road, a few metres from the footpath.

Could have rolled off and fallen on the road, say police

It is suspected that the baby rolled off the footpath and fell on the road before being run over, but other possibilities are also being examined, the police said.

