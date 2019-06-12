Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania University's first convocation after formation of Telangana to be a seven-hour long affair

During Osmania University's 80th convocation as many as 2,896 scholars will receive their degrees.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first convocation ceremony of Osmania University after the formation of Telangana state on June 17 will be a seven-hour long affair with the largest number of degrees and gold medals ever being awarded by the varsity. 

During the 80th convocation of the varsity in its centenary year, as many as 2,896 scholars will receive their degrees, of which 1,800 have already received it in absentia. Of the remaining 1,096, as many as 673 have registered for taking their PhDs in person during the convocation.  Another 292 students will be awarded gold medals then.

Along with the Governor, director of  CSIR-IICT  S Chandrasekhar will take part in the event.
The last convocation of OU was held on February 7, 2013, amidst Telangana agitations. In fact, Governor ESL Narasimhan, who is the University chancellor,  had to cancel his visit following apprehensions over possible protest. 

Two new online programmes introduced 

Osmania University has decided to offer two new online programmes from the ensuing academic year.   The programmes Post Graduate Diplomas in Data Sciences and Cyber Security will be conducted in distance mode. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Telangana Osmania University Osmania University convocation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp