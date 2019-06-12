Osmania University's first convocation after formation of Telangana to be a seven-hour long affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first convocation ceremony of Osmania University after the formation of Telangana state on June 17 will be a seven-hour long affair with the largest number of degrees and gold medals ever being awarded by the varsity.

During the 80th convocation of the varsity in its centenary year, as many as 2,896 scholars will receive their degrees, of which 1,800 have already received it in absentia. Of the remaining 1,096, as many as 673 have registered for taking their PhDs in person during the convocation. Another 292 students will be awarded gold medals then.

Along with the Governor, director of CSIR-IICT S Chandrasekhar will take part in the event.

The last convocation of OU was held on February 7, 2013, amidst Telangana agitations. In fact, Governor ESL Narasimhan, who is the University chancellor, had to cancel his visit following apprehensions over possible protest.

Two new online programmes introduced

Osmania University has decided to offer two new online programmes from the ensuing academic year. The programmes Post Graduate Diplomas in Data Sciences and Cyber Security will be conducted in distance mode.