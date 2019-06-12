Strokes and Styles, Hyderabad art exhibition showcases mental health issues and melancholia

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

Triloka, the ongoing exhibition showcasing the works of three young female artists at Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills highlights their styles and themes which range from urban melancholia, mental health issues to parched lands and more. The three artists are Rinku Choudhary, Protyusha Mitra and Dinar Sultana from Delhi, Calcutta and Dhaka respectively.

Despite the different themes what brings the three of them together for the art show is that they were part of ‘Emerging Palettes’, an annual showcase by the art gallery. The name of the show ‘Trilok’ suggests the culmination of three cities by three artists.

In the artwork by Protyusha Mitra ‘The Turquoise Scape’ done in glaze on an enamel plate is a refulgence of green and cerulean shades flushing through the strokes with dentelle-like texture somewhat broken, slightly missing in gaps as the design progresses. The concave surface holds the colour giving an illusion of the earth itself with a few patches floating above the blue-jade mishmash. Next to it is the similar opus in a different name, in a different hue. Titled ‘The Burnt Orange Scape’ it is painted in shades of ochre, russet and scarlet.

Rinku Choudhary’s work ‘Sleeplessness all day, all night’ is self-explanatory. The row of six paintings done in mixed media on paper showcase abstract-figurative drawings with a large black spot appearing at different spots in the consecutive artwork(s).

Dinar Sultana’s ‘The Dryness’ is a collection of seven discs created from natural fibre, flowers and crops. As a whole the artwork focuses on the agricultural crisis faced by farmers. The changing colours denote the changes in the temperament of not just the climate but in hearts of the peasants as well: arid with too much suffering.