Teachers demand Telangana government carry out recruitments, provide interim relief

HYDERABAD: Teachers, who are unhappy with the government’s alleged apathy towards resolving their long due issues including the shortage of teaching staff in State-run schools, have come forward raising their demand.

Teachers have alleged that due to government’s indifference candidates of TRT-2017 are yet to get appointed and have also demanded to announce interim relief and Pay Revision Commission soon.

‘Only 35 MEO posts filled’

Of the 539 mandal education officer (MEO) posts in the State, only 35 posts are filled, TTF president

E Raghunandan said.