Two men held for harassing Hyderabad woman over phone

Two youngsters who came to the Hyderabad looking for a job were arrested for allegedly harassing a woman over phone.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:22 AM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a woman over the phone.

The arrested are Y Karthik and D Naveen, both hailing from Peddapalli district.

According to police, the accused after completing their education moved to the city in search of a job.

Around 10 days ago, she received a call from an unknown number.

As the caller spoke in an abusive manner, she stopped answering calls further.

But the caller continued calling from different numbers. The woman gave the mobile numbers of the unknown callers to her brother.

When her brother called them, the callers threatened to kill him. 

The woman then lodged a complaint with KPHB police. A case was registered and based on mobile numbers, the duo were arrested on Tuesday.

TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad crime harassment

