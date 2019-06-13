Protein, the weight loss catalyst

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the growing popularity of diets like low-carb and Paleo – two eating regimens that boast of higher protein consumption–protein is the king and for good reason. Here is how eating more protein helped me boost my weight loss efforts.

Satiates and Saves Calories

Protein helps you to feel fuller longer. Protein slows calorie absorption helping your body to feel more satisfied and allowing it to use that energy over a longer period of time.

Curbs Cravings

Protein doesn’t have the ‘crash’ of sugar. Because it is more slowly metabolised by your body, it keeps your glucose from soaring and keeps those cravings at bay.

Takes Longer to Process

The Thermic effect of Food (TEF) is a process through which we digest food into little, absorbable parts. Protein has a higher TEF as opposed to carbs and fat, so it takes your body more work to metabolise it.

Promotes Fat Burning and Muscle Growth

Your body cannot convert fat to energy without starch or protein. When you exercise, your body is losing both muscle and fat, so it is important to consume enough protein to compensate for that, especially after strenuous exercise. However, eating more protein alone won’t enable you to shed weight more quickly. You have to balance it with healthy carbs and fats so that your body can continue to function properly.

To introduce more protein into my diet, I included more of the following foods:

■ Meats: Chicken, turkey, lean beef, pork

■ Fish: Salmon, sardines, pomfret

■ Eggs: All types

■ Dairy: Milk, cheese, yogurt

■ Legumes: Kidney beans, chickpeas, lentils

All-natural protein supplements or powders can also be a good idea to try reach your protein goals.

Make sure you are not consuming too much protein; there should be a certain ratio of your body weight and weight loss goals. Find a calorie and nutrition tracker that will help you stay within a healthy range. Adding more protein really helped me jumpstart my weight loss, and I know it will for you, as well!