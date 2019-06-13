Home Cities Hyderabad

Protein, the weight loss catalyst

With the growing popularity of diets like low-carb and Paleo – two eating regimens that boast of  higher protein consumption–protein is the king and for good reason.

Published: 13th June 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

lDinnaz, fitness expert

By Dinnaz, fitness expert
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the growing popularity of diets like low-carb and Paleo – two eating regimens that boast of higher protein consumption–protein is the king and for good reason. Here is how eating more protein helped me boost my weight loss efforts.

Satiates and Saves Calories
Protein helps you to feel fuller longer. Protein slows calorie absorption helping your body to feel more satisfied and allowing it to use that energy over a longer period of time.

Curbs Cravings
Protein doesn’t have the ‘crash’ of sugar. Because it is more slowly metabolised by your body, it keeps your glucose from soaring and keeps those cravings at bay.

Takes Longer to Process
The Thermic effect of Food (TEF) is a process through which we digest food into little, absorbable parts. Protein has a higher TEF as opposed to carbs and fat, so it takes your body more work to metabolise it.

Promotes Fat Burning and Muscle Growth
Your body cannot convert fat to energy without starch or protein. When you exercise, your body is losing both muscle and fat, so it is important to consume enough protein to compensate for that, especially after strenuous exercise. However, eating more protein alone won’t enable you to shed weight more quickly. You have to balance it with healthy carbs and fats so that your body can continue to function properly.
To introduce more protein into my diet, I included more of the following foods:
■ Meats: Chicken, turkey, lean beef, pork
■    Fish: Salmon, sardines, pomfret
■    Eggs: All types
■    Dairy: Milk, cheese, yogurt
■  Legumes: Kidney beans, chickpeas, lentils
All-natural protein supplements or powders can also be a good idea to try reach your protein goals. 
Make sure you are not consuming too much protein; there should be a certain ratio of your body weight and weight loss goals. Find a calorie and nutrition tracker that will help you stay within a healthy range. Adding more protein really helped me jumpstart my weight loss, and I know it will for you, as well!

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paleo Weight Loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp