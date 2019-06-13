Home Cities Hyderabad

Tamil Nadu ‘master builder’ to oversee repairs on Charminar's minaret

As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) readies itself to begin the repair works on Charminar’s south eastern minaret, it has roped in an expert from Tamil Nadu to supervise the matter.

Charminar minaret

The damaged minaret of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) readies itself to begin the repair works on Charminar’s south eastern minaret, it has roped in an expert from Tamil Nadu to supervise the matter. Raghu, a sthapati with expertise in lime mortar, has previously been involved in conserving Centrally-protected monuments, one of them in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. And he will be taking up the repairs and supervision of workers, ASI officials told Express.

Sthapatis are known as ‘master builders’ with the capability of overseeing and directing all construction works. The need for sthapati stems from the need to take up conservation using the materials and techniques used at the time of a monument’s construction.

Meanwhile, the ASI has begun minor repair works on the decorative portions of the monument as it waits for the official go-ahead from its headquarters in New Delhi, to start the restoration of the south-eastern minaret.

Speaking to Express, M K Chauley, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad said that the mortar around the affected portion of the south eastern minaret was dead. Chauley said the portion had ‘died’ due to pollution, and natural phenomena, like rainfall and heat. 

