Class X Hyderabad girl falls to death from school building in LB Nagar

HYDERABAD: A Class X student of Nagarjuna High School in LB Nagar died after she fell from the fourth floor of the school building. The police said the victim, Nalla Veevika, might have tipped over the parapet wall and plunged to her death.

The police registered a case of negligence against the management of the school on charges of negligence in taking adequate safety measures to avoid such incidents.

Fourteen-year-old Veevika was studying in the same school since Class II. On Thursday morning, she along with a few other students arrived at school in a van. She went to her classroom on the fourth floor, kept her bag and lunch box inside, and came out.

A few minutes later, other students noticed her falling from the building and alerted the school management. She was later found in a pool of blood on the road abutting the school. She was immediately rushed to Kamineni private hospital at LB Nagar, where she died of injuries.

The police said they were examining all angles, though at present, it looks like the girl’s death was an accident.

No CCTV footage

The fourth floor, from which Nalla Veevika fell, was not under electronic surveillance.

A probe has been launched to find out how Veevika (14) fell from the school building. The investigation will proceed based on the evidence and postmortem report. Veevika’s parents alleged the school management’s negligence was the cause of their child’s death. The parents of the victim alleged that the parapet wall on the fourth floor was not in good shape, due to which the girl might have tipped over and fallen. Family members ruled out suicide, saying the girl did not face any problems. Though the school premises are under electronic surveillance, fourth floor, where Veevika’s class was located, is not covered, making it difficult for the police to investigate the case.