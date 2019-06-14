Hyderabad businessman ends life over harassment by partners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A businessman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, due to harassment by his business partners at Chandanagar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as TV Srinivas Rao (47).

The sleuths have found the remnants of an unknown poison in his body, which is assumed to be the reason behind his death.

According to police, Srinivas Rao, a resident of Asif Nagar in the city, had started a food delivery business around a year ago at Dube Colony in Serilingampally along with his friends, Venkat and Kishore.

Recently his partners had put forth a deal before Srinivas that either he should invest Rs 4.50 lakh or he should step back and leave the entire business to them.