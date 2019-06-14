Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner pulls up city planners for failing to do their duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irked by the delay in the acquisition of properties on either side of the roads for the proposed flyover at Bahadurpura, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore called for an explanation from South Zone City Planner Venkanna and Charminar Assistant City Planner Devanand for failing to discharge their duties.

Dana Kishore, along with senior officials of GHMC, inspected the various civic works in the Charminar Zone on Thursday.

Though the notification for the acquisition was issued in 2017, the Town Planning officials failed to expedite the acquisition process, due to which flyover work reportedly got delayed.

The South Zone has informed that utilities such as the sewer and water lines that pass through the road needed to be shifted. They added that unless the properties were demolished, the utilities could not be shifted. The officials have informed that around 38 properties were yet to be acquired.