Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner pulls up city planners for failing to do their duty

Dana Kishore, along with senior officials of GHMC, inspected the various civic works in the Charminar Zone.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at press conference in Hyderabad.

GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at press conference in Hyderabad. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irked by the delay in the acquisition of properties on either side of the roads for the proposed flyover at Bahadurpura, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore called for an explanation from South Zone City Planner Venkanna and Charminar Assistant City Planner Devanand for failing to discharge their duties.

Dana Kishore, along with senior officials of GHMC, inspected the various civic works in the Charminar Zone on Thursday.

Though the notification for the acquisition was issued in 2017, the Town Planning officials failed to expedite the acquisition process, due to which flyover work reportedly got delayed. 

The South Zone has informed that utilities such as the sewer and water lines that pass through the road needed to be shifted. They added that unless the properties were demolished, the utilities could not be shifted. The officials have informed that around 38 properties were yet to be acquired. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Corporation hyderabad Hyderabad municipal corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp